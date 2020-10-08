'Snowpiercer's Mr. Wilford & Layton Face Off in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Snowpiercer is back! The TNT series adaptation steamrolled through (virtual) New York Comic Con on Thursday, and the cast and creatives behind the show offered up some key Season 2 details.

During the panel, which featured creator Graeme Manson and returning stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs alongside newbies Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard, it was announced that the Season 2 premiere is almost here — mark your calendars for Monday, January 25, 2021. And if you need to catch up on the post-apocalyptic tale, Snowpiercer's first season will be available to stream on HBO Max starting January 1.

Snowpiercer debuted as TV's #1 new cable program in May of this year as it drew 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS. The series follows a group of survivors who live aboard Snowpiercer, a neverending train that constantly circles the frozen earth.

At the end of Season 1, the survivors of the revolution, which involved a class war, saw Diggs' Layton rise as a leader in hopes of merging the remaining classes. Meanwhile, Mr. Wilford (Bean), whom everyone believed to be dead, overtook Snowpiercer with his own locomotive, and Melanie (Connelly) was caught in the frigid outdoors in her attempt to stop him.

While out in the elements, viewers learned that Melanie's daughter Alexandra (Blanchard), whom she believed to be dead, has become Wilford's protegée. Season 2 will see a new power struggle emerge as loyalties are split between Layton and Mr. Wilford. Mr. Wilford is a bit of a wild card with his new train, technology, and game plan, which threaten to end the little peace Snowpiercer has found.

While Layton battles it out with Mr. Wilford, Melanie will lead the charge on a new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. This is all teased in a new trailer and Season 2 photos below.

Snowpiercer stars Connelly, Diggs, Bean, Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. Catch all of the excitement in the teaser below and don't miss Snowpiercer's return in early 2021.

Snowpiercer, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 25, 2021, 9/8c, TNT