'Young & the Restless': Get the Scoop on 'B&B' Star Courtney Hope's New Gig

Sally Spectra's moving on November 3.

Courtney Hope, who has played the dynamic fashion designer on The Bold and the Beautiful for three years, is leaving behind Los Angeles for Genoa City (and one CBS soap for another) when she joins The Young and the Restless that Tuesday.

"Sally will arrive in Genoa City looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret," CBS teases. "She comes to town with an agenda and some surprising connections to key players, including Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman)."

Sally left Los Angeles (and The Bold and the Beautiful) in August; her scheme to win back her ex Wyatt (Darin Brooks) failed.

"We really enjoyed Courtney's work on The Bold and the Beautiful,” Y&R co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith said. "Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching. We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast."

Hope's previous TV credits include Transparent, Bones, NCIS, and Grey's Anatomy.

Hope reprising her B&B role shouldn't be too surprising; that has happened with the soaps before. Plus, she did say, "This chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end," after her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful in August.

