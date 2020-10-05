What to Expect From 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Bonus Episodes

The Walking Dead fans finally saw "A Certain Doom" Sunday night, but as AMC announced in July at [email protected], there will be six more bonus episodes, so it's no longer the Season 10 finale.

The reason that fans are getting these additional installments is because of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on production, showrunner Angela Kang has explained. "There's just no way we could have shot the premiere that we were planning during this time" for Season 11, she told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's 300 zombie extras and people crammed in spaces."

But since they are able to safely begin production, as TV shows and movies have already done, these six episodes, slated to air in 2021, are "a way to bridge" the two seasons, she continued. "It's given us this great opportunity to dive into characters and do some experiments with the storytelling out of the box that we were in, in terms of production limitations and the parameters of what we had to do."

These six episodes "should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments," she explained to Deadline. "We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past."

And because new guidelines for filming due to the coronavirus pandemic mean changes to action and crowd scenes, these episodes will "really get into the heads of the characters more," series star Norman Reedus (Daryl) added.

These bonus episodes come after what ended up not being the Season 10 finale included Daryl killing Beta (Ryan Hurst), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) rejoining the group, and several survivors encountering the Commonwealth, another community.

While The Walking Dead is ending after the upcoming 11th season (24 episodes over two years, through late 2022), fans won't have to say goodbye to all their favorite characters with spinoffs, including one about Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) in 2023.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Bonus Episodes, 2021, AMC