'MacGyver' Season 5 Heats up With a Love Triangle & a Prisoner Exchange

"Codex is still a threat," warns exec producer Monica Macer of the nefarious organization that operative Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the secret government agency Phoenix Foundation tried to bring down last season.

In the MacGyver Season 5 opener, Codex kidnaps Phoenix owner Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) for one main reason: a prisoner exchange. So it's assassin Murdoc (David Dastmalchian), held by Phoenix, for Taylor.

More villains surface later, including duplicitous adversary Elliot Mason (Peter Weller), who could help the team for a change. "We love playing that gray area," Macer says.

Even trickier for Mac than destroying shatterproof glass with window cleaner and a hair dryer is navigating his love triangle with agent Desi Nguyen (Levy Tran) and brainy hacker Riley Davis (Tristin Mays). "With Desi, there's a natural chemistry," Macer says. "Yet there is this lingering feeling between Mac and Riley because they've been such good friends [for so long]." Good luck, Mac!

MacGyver, Season 5 Premiere, Fall, CBS