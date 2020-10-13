Mission accomplished.

The secret undercover assignment that took away FBI special agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym, who wasn't in several Season 2 episodes while on maternity leave) "is officially over," says showrunner Rick Eid. He confirms the "Ponytail of Justice," as FBI fans have dubbed Maggie, is back at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City, ready to rejoin partner Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and the rest of the team.

This season, the Feds need all hands on deck for the staggering amount of cases they face. "We have domestic terrorists, serial killers, kidnappers, and drug cartels," Eid teases of what lies ahead. Good thing special agent Tiffany Wallace (new cast member Katherine Renee Turner), an ex-NYPD officer who worked in narcotics, is now in the mix to lend expertise.

Eid also expects the FBI team, who worked alongside Chicago P.D.'s detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) last season, to encounter more folks from the Dick Wolf TV universe: "We are hoping to do a crossover with FBI: Most Wanted," he notes. Arresting television indeed!

FBI, Season 3 Premiere, Fall, CBS