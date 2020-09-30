'The Conners' Tackle COVID-19 & Politics in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Conners are back and they're... COVID-19 compliant. In a first look at Season 3 of the ABC comedy series, the TV family is adjusting to the new normal like everyone else, with some humor mixed in.

In the newly released trailer, Dan (John Goodman), Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) D. J. (Michael Fishman) and the rest of the gang hunker down as they practice social distancing and safe work practices. This is easier said than done for some of the Lanford-based family members who continue to struggle with their day-to-day lives in new ways.

Moving to a new night, The Conners will debut their third season on Wednesday, October 21, alongside a slew of other ABC comedies. Among the silliest moments teased in the trailer is a peek at Becky and Darlene's gigs at Wellman Plastics.

"Let's just be happy we're working," Becky suggests. Darlene seems less than thrilled as she replies, "Easier said than done." But Becky isn't putting up with that negative attitude and promptly draws a smile onto her sister's face shield with a marker.

Dan's more optimistic that the family will make it through this challenging time. "We're Conners and we're gonna get through this the way we always do... we're gonna watch TV, we're gonna drink beer and we're gonna blame all our troubles on the government," declares the family patriarch.

Other highlights include appearances from returning guest stars Katey Segal, Jay R. Ferguson, and more. Don't miss Season 3 as The Conners tackles parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and the pandemic with plenty of laughs. Check out the trailer below and tune in for the October premiere.

The Conners, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 21, 9/8c, ABC