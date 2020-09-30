'Married at First Sight': 8 Key Moments From 'One Month Down and a Quarantine to Go' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 11, Episode 12, "One Month Down and a Quarantine to Go."]

It's been four weeks since the couples of Married at First Sight's 11th season said "I do," and in the latest episode the New Orleans-based pairs are celebrating their one-month anniversaries.

The rollercoaster of a season has had bumps in the road for some, while others have experienced some smooth sailing since walking down the aisle. With just four more weeks until Decision Day, the couples will have to consider and reflect on where they're at before continuing on into the rest of their lives together. Will all five couples last or will the coronavirus put strains on their young relationships?

Below, we're breaking down all of the key moments from the episode, "One Month Down and a Quarantine to Go." Beware of major spoilers ahead.

Ironing Out Issues

The episode opened with Woody and Amani making breakfast and discussing their budgeting as they determine how they'll spend money on a regular basis. They agree that date nights will be included, but she's surprised to learn how much Woody wants to allocate for his wardrobe shopping. Amani isn't wrong to be concerned, but for now Woody's spending doesn't seem to be a major issue.

Next up was Olivia and Brett who continued to discuss their issues, mainly with her annoyance over his dual selves. In a virtual conversation with expert Pastor Cal Roberson, Olivia expresses her concerns and Brett assures that he's the same person both on and off camera. She reveals to Pastor Cal that Brett called her insecure and how that upset her and how she wishes Brett were more genuine. Listening and hearing his wife, Brett seems to agree that he'll make a better attempt to make Olivia feel she can trust him and his personality.

Second Opinions

Some of the couples met individually with friends or family and Bennett was first up as he joined his sister Molly for lunch with her stuffed duck. She read tarot cards and told Bennett how his relationship with Amelia is going. After Bennett says he's in love, Molly tells the cameras that he's found his match made in heaven with Amelia. As strange and quirky as the exchange is, we can't deny the connection between Bennett and his bride.

Next, Henry's friend Kristin stopped by the apartment to catch up and learn more about his relationship with Christina. After hearing him out, she learns that Henry feels like Christina expects a lot from him and Kristin worries that he'll change just to please Christina.

Amelia met with one of her friends who asked about the progress of her relationship with Bennett which is still going strong. During the conversation, Amelia talks about passion and mystery which earns approval from her friend especially once she learns Amelia is content. The doctor even reveals she's written her hubby a song for their one month celebration.

Christina also caught up with one of her friends as she opened up about her relationship with Henry. While he was disappointed to learn there had been no progress with their physical relationship, Christina did admit that she's not sure if it's too late to find that connection. Her friend in turn said that she needs to pursue Henry in order to get what she wants.

More Exercises

Karen and Miles are still trying to deepen their bond and so the duo hit the park for some games and questions. Following a round of 2 Truths and a Lie, Miles mentioned a dare as part of the equation which then turned into a possible shared tattoo, but would Karen agree to such a stunt?

Following their talk with Pastor Cal, Olivia and Brett smooth things over and hug it out as they continue to learn about one another.

Excursions

As part of his anniversary surprise for Amani, Woody visited Diamonds Direct to pick up a special treat for her. After perusing the cases, Woody eventually settled on a pair of earrings that he was sure Amani would adore. We'd find it hard to believe that she wouldn't love the sparkly gift.

Social Outings

In a little gathering, Amani and Woody and Karen and Miles met up over drinks to chat about their marriages. One topic that came up was Miles' inability to read Karen, who doesn't give a lot for him to decipher — but despite poking fun, Karen didn't seem upset by his estimation of their exchanges as the couples laughed together. Dog fostering also comes up as Miles and Karen plan to care for a pet in need and Amani is quick to call on Woody, noting that as an option for them, but he doesn't seem sold on the idea.

Amelia and Bennett take their love outdoors for a hike and during the time spent in nature they both finally admit that they love each other. On their own outing, Miles presents Karen with a gift in the park since her favorite restaurant is closed due to the pandemic and his surprise even earns a kiss on the cheek.

Turning In

Amani and Woody celebrate with dinner made at home and while she can't say she's in love yet, Amani enjoys connecting with Woody and feels herself heading down that road. "One month down, forever to go," is uttered during the meal. Meanwhile at Bennett and Amelia's apartment, he presents her with a blender and a quirky musical instrument before she serenades him with the song she wrote.

One Month Basket

In celebration of their anniversaries, the show supplied the couples with a special box containing wedding videos, photos and vows. Brett and Olivia share a sweet moment enjoying their video which reminds them of the happy day they said "I do." Meanwhile, Woody and Amani look back on their photos with smiles on their faces, and she can't help but note how naturally comfortable they seemed around each other even on that first day.

Amelia and Bennett recite their vows and remember their unusual wedding when they met for the first time again following a previous encounter before the series. Christina and Henry look at their photos and he becomes concerned when she refers to the time before they met as "better days." While Christina claims she's joking, Henry isn't convinced. Behind the scenes, she admits that she has to stop comparing Henry to her exes and enjoy him for the positive things he's shown her. Karen and Miles also look at their photos and she's glad she decided to give him a chance after uncertainty surrounding the marriage began to take root when she learned his identity before the wedding.

The Ultimate Gift

As the episode concluded, fans saw Woody present Amani with her earrings and various self-made coupons for different things ranging from a foot massage to date nights and beyond. Cashing in on her foot massage, the pair closed their anniversary on a positive note before the previews for next week suggested struggles are ahead as COVID-19 takes its toll. Tune in next week to see how things play out when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime