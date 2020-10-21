'SEAL Team': Is There Romance Beyond That Kiss for Jason & Mandy?

"We find our guys isolated in snow-capped mountains, on the run, fighting for their lives," SEAL Team executive producer Spencer Hudnut says of the action-packed Season 4 opener.

The hour begins to wrap up the Bravo Team's deployment in Afghanistan, where they've been hunting a terrorist; reveals the crossroads in team leader Jason Hayes' (David Boreanaz) past that led him to become the man we know; and deals with the aftermath of that unforgettable kiss he shared with analyst and interrogator Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré).

"That was two people trying to quiet the voices in their heads a little bit," Hudnut explains. "Whether there's further romance…we will see."

More intrigue follows: Ray Perry's (Neil Brown Jr.) gig as warrant officer has massive repercussions throughout the season, and Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) questions his decision to stay with Bravo Team. Plus, there's a real-time episode set in an air ambulance. Says Hudnut: "It's going to be a bloody season."

SEAL Team, Season 4 Premiere, Fall, CBS