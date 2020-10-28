The stories on Chicago Med's sixth season will consider how first responders have been impacted by the coronavirus.

But while the docs at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will see COVID-19 patients, "we focus more on how other types of cases are treated in this new environment," executive producer Diane Frolov says. "There is a huge strain on the hospital's resources, and with vital equipment in short supply, our doctors are often caught in the dilemma of whom to try to save."

Amid all this, Dr. James Lanik (Nate Santana) quits as emergency department chief (but stays with the hospital), and a main character is unexpectedly named to the position. Cue some displeased colleagues.

In such difficult conditions, love connections are both thriving and struggling. "There's always a push-pull between Dr. Ethan Choi [Brian Tee] and Nurse April Sexton [Yaya DaCosta], but deep feelings remain on each side," hints fellow executive producer Andrew Schneider.

Among the newer couples, trauma surgeon Crockett Marcel (Dominic Raines) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) have drawn closer since Marcel opened up about the loss of his child, and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), who's tapped to supervise a clinical trial on a new heart disease medication, is still entangled with ob-gyn Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Whether Halstead should trust the recovering addict is still to be determined.

Chicago Med, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 8/7c, NBC