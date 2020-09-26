Was Larissa Dos Santos Lima Fired From '90 Day Fiancé'?

After three seasons and multiple arrests, 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima claims she was let go from the TLC franchise. The 34-year-old announced the news on social media over the weekend, maintaining that her recent lingerie show on website CamSoda led to the firing.

"I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé," Dos Santos Lima wrote on Instagram. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by the phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention."

Dos Santos Lima appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, and Seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Audiences watched as Dos Santos Lima wed Las Vegas resident Colt Johnson, and followed their subsequent divorce. Dos Santos Lima shared her journey with beau Eric Nichols on this current season of Happily Ever After?, culminating in her estimated $72,000 plastic surgery makeover. The couple is currently in the process of relocating to a permanent home in Colorado Springs.

Dos Santos Lima was also arrested by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on September 19, but was released a few hours later. Her representative Lindsay Feldman issued a statement claiming the arrest was a "misunderstanding."

According to TMZ, Dos Santos Lima earned over $100,000 for her one-hour live webcam show. Former 90 Day Fiancé cast member Anfisa Nava shared her support for Dos Santos Lima's choice to pursue other modes of self-expression, posting "good for you...you'll be a millionaire in no time."

Dos Santos Lima's final appearance for TLC will be in Parts 2 and 3 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All Reunion, airing this week.