'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sets 'West Wing' Reunion: Lisa Edelstein Joins Season 2

After firefighter T.K.'s (Ronen Rubinstein) near-death experience at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1, it's only right his other parent checks in on him — and she will.

Lisa Edelstein will recur as his mother, Gwyneth, in Season 2, Deadline reports. Captain Owen Strand's (Rob Lowe) ex-wife is a lawyer in New York who comes down to Austin, Texas, to be with her son after he was shot on a call near the end of Season 1. Will T.K.'s boyfriend Carlos (Rafael Silva) get to meet her when she's in town? Showrunner Tim Minear did tell TV Insider that we'll see "the courtship after the fact" of their relationship in Season 2.

And with this casting, viewers are being treated to a West Wing reunion; Edelstein played a love interest of Lowe's Sam — remember high-priced call girl/law student Laurie? — in Season 1. Her previous TV credits also include House and The Good Doctor. The actress also plays the daughter of the departing Alan Arkin's Norman on The Kominsky Method and will be part of the upcoming third and final season.

Edelstein's casting comes after 9-1-1: Lone Star added Gina Torres as a new series regular, paramedic captain Tommy Vega. She'll be filling the hole left by the departing Liv Tyler (who played Michelle Blake). With these two actresses joining the cast, it's making the wait until new episodes in 2021 seem even longer!

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2, 2021, Fox