'Filthy Rich' Sneak Peek: Why Did Eugene Survive the Plane Crash? (VIDEO)

Yes, Eugene (Gerald McRaney) is really alive on Filthy Rich, but what's next for him?

That's the question for Monday's episode of the new Fox soapy drama, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek as the Monreaux patriarch ponders his continued existence.

As his daughter-in-law, Becky (Olivia Macklin) prays to God — "Where do we go when we die? Do we become spirit in the sky? Or do we float around unnoticed to those who love us?" — we check in with Eugene in Ellie's (Annie Golden) home in a swamp, as he wonders why he was spared when no other plane passengers were.

Watch the clip above to hear Ellie's thoughts on the matter. And considering his family back home is dealing with his illegitimate children, he probably should listen to her.

After Margaret (Kim Cattrall) took control of the situation in the pilot by announcing the existence of her husband's illegitimate children to the world, the next episode, "John 3:3," sees her finding "a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club," the logline teases.

See Also Kim Cattrall on Serving Up Drama of Biblical Proportions in Fox's 'Filthy Rich' Cattrall and the cast preview the soapy drama, which takes inspiration from shows like 'Dallas' and 'Dynasty,' as well as Christian evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

She'll also have her son Eric (Corey Cott) taking care of the company's charitable arm. Elsewhere, "Rose (Aubrey Dollar) finds out the shocking truth about Jason (Mark L. Young)." Will that be an explanation for why he seemingly used someone else's saliva for the DNA test in the premiere or something else?

Filthy Rich, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox