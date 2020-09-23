CBS' 'Evil' & 'The Unicorn' Head to Streaming on Netflix

If you're looking to catch up on two of last season's hits for CBS, you're in luck: You don't have to have CBS All Access to do so.

The first seasons of drama Evil and comedy The Unicorn will be available on Netflix beginning October 1, according to Deadline. This will reportedly allow CBS TV Studios to bring in new audiences for both, as had making the first seasons of Riverdale (The CW) and Good Girls (NBC) available on the streaming service for those networks and studios. (This is not an exclusive deal between Netflix and CBS TV Studios, so the series will still be available on CBS All Access.)

Both The Unicorn and Evil were originally on CBS' fall schedule for Thursdays (9:30/8:30c and 10/9c, respectively), but when the network unveiled premiere dates, none of its usual scripted programming was part of it. Instead, it's likely that the new seasons for both (and the rest of the lineup) will debut in November, depending on production.

See Also 5 Chilling Questions for 'Evil' Season 2 From our favorite demon therapist to what Kristen may have done, we have some concerns.

So that means there should be plenty of time for you to catch up on either or both of these shows.

The Unicorn, Season 2, Fall 2020, CBS

Evil, Season 2, Fall 2020, CBS