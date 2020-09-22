Itching to get back into the ballroom? Dancing with the Stars returns tonight for its second live show and we have your exclusive sneak peek at the action.

See Also Carole Baskin on Her Plans to Bounce Back on 'Dancing With the Stars' Plus, will the Big Cat Rescue owner ever bring a live tiger on the dance floor? The 'Tiger King' star sounds off!

After taking a break from its usual ABC time slot to make room for Monday Night Football, the reality competition picks up this Tuesday with some new dances and the first elimination of Season 29. And a preview from the September 22 episode sees host Tyra Banks sharing some tricks of the trade with the celeb contestants.

In hopes of boosting the stars' confidence heading into the first elimination, the supermodel is showing them how to master her infamous "smize," otherwise known as smiling with your eyes. While Tyra makes it look easy, the look is harder to achieve for these less-experienced celebs.

"Look, I know that you guys are probably nervous facing the first elimination. So, I'm gonna teach you a little trick that used to get me through the tough times when I was facing that catwalk," the new host says through an intercom system," it's a simple thing that I call the smize."

See Also Kaitlyn Bristowe on Why She's Glad She Didn't Do 'DWTS' 5 Years Ago The reality star talks competing on the series years after she was first invited, her advice for future 'Bachelorette' stars, and plans to start a family with Jason Tartick.

She then demonstrates the "smize" for viewers in a silly moment before turning her attention to the celebs like Carole Baskin, Nelly, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more. See as they struggle to pull it off in the sneak peek clip above, and don't miss the first Dancing with the Stars elimination this Tuesday on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars Returns, Tuesday, September 22, 8/7c ABC