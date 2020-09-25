Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'Celebrity Family Feud' Divide and Conquer Night

It was another houseguest eviction versus Steve Harvey as CBS' Big Brother and ABC's Celebrity Family Feud each grabbed a top spot in the ratings for Thursday, September 24.

In total viewers, Big Brother: All Stars, featuring its latest eviction, reigned supreme with a 1.1 rating while Feud was the most-watched show among viewers, grabbing 5.1 million (BB was second for the night with 4.0 million).

ABC's Press Your Luck took the lead in the 9 o'clock hour with a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million viewers while in the 10 o'clock hour, Dateline tied with ABC's Match Game in the demo but the newsmagazine was the leader for the hour in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, September 24, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):