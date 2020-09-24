Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Premiere & 'AGT' Finale Split Night

A busy Wednesday night in primetime broadcast television on September 23 saw the Season 4 premiere of Fox's The Masked Singer take the lead in the key 18-49 demo (1.4) and NBC's Season 15 finale of America's Got Talent winning the night in total viewers.

Though Masked Singer dropped from the third season premiere (a major slip was a given considering that premiere drew 23.8 million viewers when it aired after the Super Bowl) it also dropped from the second season last September, which boasted a 2.5 rating and 8.0 million viewers.

The news was good for Fox's new singing competition, I Can See Your Voice, which won the 9 o'clock hour in 18-49 and came in second in total viewers (behind AGT) with 4.5 million viewers. The night's usual winner, Big Brother, managed to stay on par with previous weeks by bringing in a 1.1 rating and 4.0 million viewers.

