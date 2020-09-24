Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Premiere & 'AGT' Finale Split Night
A busy Wednesday night in primetime broadcast television on September 23 saw the Season 4 premiere of Fox's The Masked Singer take the lead in the key 18-49 demo (1.4) and NBC's Season 15 finale of America's Got Talent winning the night in total viewers.
Though Masked Singer dropped from the third season premiere (a major slip was a given considering that premiere drew 23.8 million viewers when it aired after the Super Bowl) it also dropped from the second season last September, which boasted a 2.5 rating and 8.0 million viewers.
The news was good for Fox's new singing competition, I Can See Your Voice, which won the 9 o'clock hour in 18-49 and came in second in total viewers (behind AGT) with 4.5 million viewers. The night's usual winner, Big Brother, managed to stay on par with previous weeks by bringing in a 1.1 rating and 4.0 million viewers.
Worth Watching: 'Trek' Duo: 'Discovery' in Prime Time & 'Lower Decks'; 'NewsHour' Honors RBG, Fancy Dogs and Murders on HBO Max
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer – P (Fox)
|1.4
|5.4
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.1
|4.0
|America’s Got Talent Finale Preview (NBC)
|0.6
|5.2
|Guardians of the Galaxy (ABC)
|0.4
|1.9
|The 100 (CW)
|0.1
|569,000
|9:00 p.m.
|I Can See Your Voice – P (Fox)
|1.1
|4.5
|America’s Got Talent – F (NBC)
|0.7
|6.3
|Love Island – CBS
|0.6
|1.9
|Coroner (CW)
|0.1
|707,000
|10:00 p.m.
|48 Hours: Suspicion
|0.4
|2.0
|10:30 p.m.
|The Goldbergs – R (ABC)
|0.2
|976,000