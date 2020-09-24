Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Premiere & 'AGT' Finale Split Night

Jim Halterman
A busy Wednesday night in primetime broadcast television on September 23 saw the Season 4 premiere of Fox's The Masked Singer take the lead in the key 18-49 demo (1.4) and NBC's Season 15 finale of America's Got Talent winning the night in total viewers.

Though Masked Singer dropped from the third season premiere (a major slip was a given considering that premiere drew 23.8 million viewers when it aired after the Super Bowl) it also dropped from the second season last September, which boasted a 2.5 rating and 8.0 million viewers.

The news was good for Fox's new singing competition,  I Can See Your Voice, which won the 9 o'clock hour in 18-49 and came in second in total viewers (behind AGT) with 4.5 million viewers. The night's usual winner, Big Brother, managed to stay on par with previous weeks by bringing in a 1.1 rating and 4.0 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Masked Singer – P  (Fox)1.45.4
Big Brother  (CBS)1.14.0
America’s Got Talent Finale Preview  (NBC)0.65.2
Guardians of the Galaxy (ABC)0.41.9
The 100   (CW)0.1569,000
9:00 p.m.I Can See Your Voice – P (Fox)1.14.5
America’s Got Talent – F  (NBC)0.76.3
Love Island – CBS0.61.9
Coroner  (CW)0.1707,000
10:00 p.m.48 Hours: Suspicion0.42.0
10:30 p.m.The Goldbergs – R (ABC)0.2976,000