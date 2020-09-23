Tuesday TV Ratings: 'Dancing with the Stars' & 'America's Got Talent' Battle for Top Spot
ABC and NBC split the primetime broadcast viewership on Tuesday, September 22, with a Tuesday night airing of Dancing with the Stars and the America's Got Talent finals going head-to-head. DWTS ultimately came out on top in the 18-49 demo, while AGT edged out the dancing competition in total viewers (5.9 vs. 5.8 million).
NBC's medical drama Transplant also continues to perform well, winning the time slot in both the demo and total viewers. ABC's Time100 special came in second for the 10 o'clock hour with a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million viewers.
See Also
Worth Watching: A New Holmes, 'Masked Singer' and a New 'Voice,' 'Agents of Chaos'
Plus, catch 'Guardians of the Galaxy' on ABC.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
|1.0
|5.8
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|0.8
|5.9
|NCIS - R (CBS)
|0.4
|4.1
|Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox)
|0.4
|1.5
|Dead Pixels (CW)
|0.1
|419,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Dead Pixels – R (CW)
|0.1
|262,000
|9 p.m.
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.4
|1.9
|Tell Me A Story (CW)
|0.1
|303,000
|10 p.m.
|Transplant (NBC)
|0.5
|3.8
|Time100 (ABC)
|0.4
|2.4
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.3
|1.8