ABC and NBC split the primetime broadcast viewership on Tuesday, September 22, with a Tuesday night airing of Dancing with the Stars and the America's Got Talent finals going head-to-head. DWTS ultimately came out on top in the 18-49 demo, while AGT edged out the dancing competition in total viewers (5.9 vs. 5.8 million).

NBC's medical drama Transplant also continues to perform well, winning the time slot in both the demo and total viewers. ABC's Time100 special came in second for the 10 o'clock hour with a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):