10 Pop Hits That Could Be 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Titles

Every single Grey’s Anatomy episode shares its name with a song title—even “1-800-799-7233,” the episode named after the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

So with that in mind, we’ve combed the current Billboard Hot 100 for pop hits that could be the namesakes for Season 17 episodes, and we’ve even dreamt up loglines for these imagined episodes. (Don’t worry—we’re not going anywhere near “WAP.”)

“If the World Was Ending,” JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

In the (imagined) series premiere, Grey Sloan is overloaded by coronavirus patients and victims of one of the many wildfires impacting the Pacific Northwest.

“You Broke Me First,” Tate McRae

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) finally have it out over her pre-wedding hookup with Koracick (Greg Germann), and in so doing, they reopen old wounds from their years of romantic strife.

“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) are exposed to COVID-19 at one of his physical therapy sessions, and as they quarantine together for two weeks, they reach a verdict about their relationship.

“My Ex’s Best Friend,” Machine Gun Kelly x blackbear

When they scrub in on a marathon operation, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) helps Jo (Camilla Luddington) process Alex’s abrupt departure, sharing from personal experience that there is love after The One.

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Link (Chris Carmack) realizes he’s out of his depth with a complicated orthopedic case, so sends Catherine’s private jet to NYC to pick up Grey Sloan’s original ortho god: one Calliope Iphegenia Torres (Sara Ramirez).

“Kings & Queens,” Ava Max

This year’s batch of Catherine Fox Award nominees include multiple Grey Sloan docs… as well as Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Nicole Herman (Geena Davis).

“For the Night,” Pop Smoke Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby

Sparks fly—literally and figuratively—when Schmitt (Jake Borelli) tags along on an all-night rescue mention with strapping Station 19 firefighter Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden).

“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Hayes (Richard Flood) embark on a rare heterotopic heart transplant on a toddler, piggybacking a donor heart onto their young patient’s original heart.

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

Meredith, preoccupied with the prospect of developing Alzheimer’s like her mother did, teams up with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to test an experimental preventative treatment involving flickering light.

“Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

A cabin depressurization aboard a jetliner sends scores of passengers with ruptured eardrums to Grey Sloan. (Sorry! We had to!)

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC