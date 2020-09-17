'Big Sky' From 'Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley Sets ABC Premiere

The mysterious new series Big Sky from Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley finally has a premiere date at ABC.

Created by Kelley, the thriller will debut on Tuesday, November 17 at 10/9c, and kick off what's sure to be an engrossing tale.

Following private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), the series will see the two join forces with Hoyt's estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) in their search to find two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on one of Montana's remote highways.

The stakes are raised when the unlikely trio discovers that these sisters aren't the only girls who have disappeared in the area. Together, they'll race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Joining Bunbury, Phillippe and Winnick in Big Sky are Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman, and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski.

Serving as showrunner, David E. Kelley executive produces the series alongside Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton. Big Sky is based on the series of books by C.J. Box.

Don't miss the thrilling new series when it arrives later this fall on ABC.

Big Sky, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 17, 10/9c, ABC