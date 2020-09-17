'Gangs of London' Trailer Teases a Gritty Underground Power Struggle (VIDEO)

The first trailer for the critically-acclaimed British drama Gangs of London has arrived ahead of its U.S. debut on AMC+ this fall.

Premiering Thursday, October 1, Gangs of London will stream on AMC's premium subscription bundle which is available through Comcast and Dish Network/Sling. The series will kick off with three episodes in its debut, with new installments airing weekly every Thursday after that. The first season contains 10 episodes total.

See Also 'The Walking Dead' Universe Channel Is Coming to Twitch Get ready to do deep dives into all things 'TWD' with your fellow fans.

Already renewed for a second season, which will be co-produced by AMC, Gangs of London tells the story of a city torn apart by the power struggles of the international gangs that control it. What will happen when the head of London's most powerful crime family, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), is suddenly assassinated?

It will be up to his son Sean (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed (Lucian Msamati), to take Finn's place. Some of this drama is hinted at in the new trailer that boasts action, family drama, and plenty of thrills.

Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London stars Cole, Msamati, Meaney, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and Pippa Bennett-Warner. Don't miss the action, check out the trailer for Gangs of London below and catch the series when it debuts on AMC+ this fall.

Gangs of London, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 1, AMC+