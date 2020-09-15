Ken Jennings' New Role on 'Jeopardy!' Explained

Jeopardy! is back for Season 37, and the game show is making room for its GOAT competitor Ken Jennings as the former champ joins the team.

Starting September 15, Jennings will begin presenting his own category as a contributor and will be at work behind the scenes as a consulting producer. While the news of Jenning's addition may have some fans wondering if there's a bigger plan in place, rest assured, he's not taking fan-favorite host Alex Trebek's gig.

According to one of the show's executive producers, Mike Richards, who spoke with The Ringer, revealed there's no intention of switching up the host as Trebek remains solidly in place despite his ongoing health struggles. "He's the host of the show," Richards said of Trebek's role. "We're not shopping. He's our guy, and he's our guy till he tells us he's not our guy, and then we can have a different conversation."

"I just don't think it's appropriate to have that conversation until Alex comes to me and says, 'OK. This is my plan,'" Richards continued.

Trebek even hinted that he's not going anywhere in the first Season 37 promo which unveiled Jenning's new position with the series. "Don't worry, I'll still be the host," Trebek assured viewers in the clip.

Production on the current season began back in June when new health protocols were put in place to film safely amid the ongoing pandemic. Some changes include a separation of the player podium, which is now divided into three separate pieces spaced evenly apart to allow for the proper social distancing guidelines.

Check out Jennings in his new role on the show this week and stay tuned for more episodes in the days to come.

