Is 'Younger' Ending? Season 7 Is Being Planned as Its Last

We likely only have one more season of Liza (Sutton Foster) and the rest of the characters on Younger.

"We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season," creator Darren Star told TVLine. Fans have been waiting for it since September 4, 2019, when the Season 6 finale aired and ended with Charles (Peter Hermann) waiting for Liza's answer to his marriage proposal.

And fortunately, we'll get to see what comes next when the premiere begins. "The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off," Star revealed. (That "sort of" suggests it may not be from the very moment it left off but close to it.)

Because of that, the fictional world of the TV Land drama won't mirror real life when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic (which has kept production from starting), at least in the beginning of Season 7. They'd already written many episodes prior to the pandemic, "but I do think we're looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses," Star added.

But a series focusing on Kelsey (Hilary Duff), one of Liza's friends who helped her keep her true age a secret after she'd lied to get a job in publishing, is in the works.

If Season 7 is in fact the last, does it make it more likely that we'll see Liza accept Charles' proposal and the love triangle with Josh (Nico Tortorella) will officially be in the past? Not necessarily. It may be the last chance for that to play out, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Younger, Season 7, TBA, TV Land