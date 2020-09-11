It looks like the coaches are adjusting quite easily to the social distancing requirements for The Voice Season 19.

NBC has released a promo teasing what to expect from the new season when it premieres Monday, October 19, and that includes Gwen Stefani once again in one of the coaches' chairs, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Stefani previously served as a coach in Seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17.

As Stefani notes, "Blake and I have been quarantining together this entire time," Legend interrupts with, "I'm sorry, Gwen." And while they were able to begin production on the new season, there are some new protocols in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, namely social distancing, so Stefani gets creative with delivering a present for one of the artists — and then has to make an adjustment, as you can see below.

"We couldn't shake hands. The coaches can't hug their artists at the blind auditions. It's different. The show's great in a lot of ways," host Carson Daly shared on Today of the singing competition that sees coaches choose artists for their teams based solely on voices. "It's so intimate. No audience. It really becomes even more about the voice in an odd way. It's still the same old Voice that you love, and this group is great."

.@NBCTheVoice is gearing up for Season 19, and we’re getting a look at how some of the judges are getting creative to maintain social distance. pic.twitter.com/u9YcEEhNh2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 11, 2020

The Voice, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, October 19, NBC