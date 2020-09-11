Will Smith Reunites With Janet Hubert & 'Fresh Prince' Cast for HBO Max Special (PHOTOS)

We already know one must-see moment coming in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion on HBO Max.

Will Smith shared a first look at the upcoming special on Thursday from its taping on the 30th anniversary of the original series — and the photo that will have everyone talking is the one (above) that reveals he and Janet Hubert (who played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons) got together for the first time in 27 years. (Apparently Smith even surprised the rest of the cast with that news.) Expect "an emotional reunion and a candid conversation" from the special, HBO Max teases. What will they say about their long-running feud?

The other photo (below) features Smith with series regulars Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks, Seasons 4-6), and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks) and recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) on the set in the Banks' home. James Avery (Philip Banks) passed away in 2013.

The streaming service describes the reunion as "a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests." It is expected to drop around Thanksgiving.

Until then, Fresh Prince fans can rewatch the six seasons and 148 episodes of the original series on HBO Max. It follows Smith as a teenager from inner city Philadelphia who goes to live with his wealthy relatives in California to "straight him out and teach him some good old-fashioned values."

And there's even more Fresh Prince content coming your way. Peacock has picked up two seasons of a dramatic reimagining of the series, Bel-Air, as first conceived in a YouTube trailer by Morgan Cooper. Smith will serve as an executive producer on the series, with Cooper co-writing, co-executive producing, and directing.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special, Coming Soon, HBO Max