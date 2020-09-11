Remembering 9/11: A Roundup of 2020 TV Specials & Documentaries

It's been nearly 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 occurred and shook the nation.

In 2020, some networks are paying their respects to those lost and the heroes that came forward during the tragic events of 9/11. Find out how TV is remembering the historic day through specials, documentaries, and more special programming.

Below, find the lineup for these TV specials:

History Channel

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (8 p.m. ET/PT)

This documentary pieces together a gripping minute-by-minute account of the hijacking of United Flight 93 which crashed in rural Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Using previously classified streams of evidence including secret service documents, air traffic control transmissions, phone records, voicemails, first person testimony and a top-secret audio recording, the events leading up to United Flight 93's final moments will be clarified. Don't miss this story of heroism in the face of tragedy.

9/11: The Pentagon (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Sixty years to the day that construction for the Pentagon broke ground, it was attacked after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building. The men and women who were on scene that day speak about the what happened within the government building that day, detailing the minutes after impact and sharing stories of tragedy, heroism and survival.

ABC

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together (8/7c)

This hour-long special which was filmed on May 15, 2014 marks the opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum by President Barack Obama. The program reflects on the courage, compassion and sacrifices that were born that fateful day. Other highlights from the special include inspiring stories about those who died and survived, their families and the first responders who were on scene.