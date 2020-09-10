Netflix's 'The Playbook' Profiles 5 Legendary Coaches (VIDEO)

Looking to hear from the people behind your favorite players and teams? Then you'll want to check out the Netflix original series, The Playbook.

The five episodes, dropping Tuesday, September 22, profile five legendary coaches — the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers, two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach (and the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history) Jill Ellis, one of the most decorated football managers of all time, Premier League's José Mourinho, Serena Williams' famed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley — as they offer lessons for both on and off the court and field. The streaming service has released a trailer (below) highlighting their interviews.

In these interviews, the coaches share critical moments from both their personal and professional lives that helped form their coaching philosophies. Watch the video to hear from them and to see them with their teams.

The Playbook is produced by the SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron are executive producers for the SpringHill Company, while Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, and Josh Greenbaum executive produce for Delirio Films, and Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard, and Jordan Wynn for Boardwalk Pictures. The series is directed by Sarah Feeley, Josh Greenbaum, John Henion, and Alexandria Stapleton.

The Playbook, Premiere, Tuesday, September 22, Netflix