Tuesday TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Drops But Still Wins Night

The Tuesday, September 8 primetime broadcast schedule saw NBC's variety competition series America's Got Talent lead the night once again in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. However, even though viewership wasn't the lowest of the season (that would be the August 26 episode with 5.0 million viewers), the series has lost four million viewers since its May 26 season premiere when 9.8 million viewers showed up.

There was better news for the second week of Canadian import Transplant, as the medical drama starring Hamza Haq stayed on track with last week's premiere in the 18-49 demo and slipped just a hair in total viewers (last week saw 4.0 million). It won the time slot both weeks and is showing some ratings strength.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):