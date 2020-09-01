Tituss Burgess Hosts 'Sing On!'s Wild Karaoke Competition for Netflix (VIDEO)

Netflix is unveiling its first sneak peek at their upcoming reality competition series Sing On! hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum and Emmy nominated performer Tituss Burgess.

Set to debut Wednesday, September 16, on the streaming platform, viewers can enjoy eight self-contained 30-minute episodes of this kooky karaoke series. Helmed by Burgess, the show is a karaoke-lover's dream as each themed episode sees six contestants belt out big hits from that genre while a vocal analyzer judges their performances against the original artist's.

The closer contestants sing in tune, the more cash they add to the collective jackpot which can reach up to $60,000. In the first round of the competition, singers will play for up to $10,000 as they're randomly assigned lyrics forcing them to be ready for anything. The highest scoring contestant moves on while remaining players vote one contestant out.

This format continues for five more rounds as the stakes grow bigger and bigger with the jackpot. Once the pool comes down to the final two contestants, they'll face off in a head-to-head battle for the grand prize. The exciting new competition series will surely have viewers singing from their couches as they binge this bold show.

Get a sneak peek at the joy with the first trailer below and don't miss Sing On! when it debuts this September on Netflix.

Sing On!, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 16, Netflix