'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast to Reunite for Special on HBO Max

"Now this is a story all about how ..." HBO Max is continuing to bring fans of '90s comedies joy as the streaming platform announced plans for a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

The special, which is being produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Media, is slated to arrive later this fall on the service. This reunion joins HBO Max's other forthcoming special with the cast of Friends which was delayed when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Smith will join his costars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff to celebrate 30 years since the show's debut on NBC. The event will feature music, dancing and some surprise guests along the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special is set to tape on September 10 and will debut for streaming around Thanksgiving. HBO Max is also the exclusive streaming home for the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.

Along with joining Friends in the HBO Max reunion lineup, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air follows the recent announcement that The West Wing's cast would reunite to perform a staged version of their Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing." The unique reunion format is being put together in support of the nonprofit organization When We All Vote.

Marcus Raboy will direct the Fresh Prince reunion with Rikki Hughes serving as showrunner. Hughes will executive produce with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. The production company from Will Smith is currently attached to Bel-Air, a reimagining of the original comedy series based on a viral trailer made by Morgan Cooper.

Stay tuned for more news about the reunion special in the coming weeks.

