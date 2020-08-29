Hallmark's 'Tails of Joy 2' Searches for Forever Homes for Shelter Animals (VIDEO)

On Monday, August 31, Hallmark Channel will share inspiring personal stories during the COVID-19 pandemic in Tails of Joy 2 which follows shelter animals as they are each given a fresh start.

Hosted by Home & Family’s Larissa Wohl, this joyful special begins in Opelousas, Louisiana, where St. Landry's Parish Animal Shelter takes in more than 5,000 abandoned dogs and cats each year.

Striving to give as many animals as possible a second chance, the story follows one massive transport team from Michigan, Florida and California that come together at St. Landry’s to clear the shelter of almost 200 dogs, with Cathy Bissell from Bissell Pet Foundation supporting the rescue efforts and continuing their mission, “Until every pet has a home.”

Through the tireless efforts of staff, fosters, and volunteers of all ages, each animal is bathed, vaccinated, fed, microchipped and given a warm, safe place to sleep, showing them the attention and care that all animals deserve. As the animals slowly begin to flourish, they are placed in loving homes.

This story offers a powerful message of hope, encouraging everyone to adopt their next furry family member.

Hosted by “Home & Family’s” Larissa Wohl, the special features rescue teams from Alaqua Animal Rescue in Florida, Paw Works in California, Detroit Dog Rescue, Harbor Humane Society, Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, Humane Society of West Michigan, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, SPCA of Southwest Michigan and The Muskegon Humane Society & Animal Rescue in Michigan.

Tails of Joy 2, Premiere, Monday, August 31, 11/10, Hallmark Channel