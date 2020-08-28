Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Share How They Built Their Business in 'Renovation, Inc.'

More than 18.5 million HGTV fans have tuned in to watch home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler in the breakout hit series Renovation Island where their family embarked on an epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas.

In the Baeumler’s latest series Renovation, Inc., premiering Sunday, August. 30, HGTV hits rewind to spotlight how Bryan and Sarah built their booming home reno business.

Cameras followed Bryan, a licensed contractor, in his home base of Ontario, Canada, as Sarah joined their family-owned construction company as project manager.

Sarah brought her keen eye for design to her new role, but she and Bryan quickly realized that, with their competing tastes and differing visions, they needed to rely on their humor and good-natured banter to work together.

And, they had to do it while juggling multiple renovation projects, demanding client expectations and a busy family life.

“It’s been so exciting for Sarah and me to share our adventures in The Bahamas with HGTV fans on Renovation Island,” said Bryan. “Now, we’re even more excited to go back in time and show you what we were up to before moving to the island and how it all got started.”

Renovation, Inc., Premiere, Sunday, August 30, 8/7c, HGTV