'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Series Being Developed at The CW

The Powerpuff Girls are ready to fight again as The CW is developing a live-action version of the Cartoon Network favorite.

An updated iteration, the show will focus on a more grown-up set of characters as the Powerpuff Girls, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, are twentysomethings grappling with their lost childhoods following years of crime fighting. According to Variety, the show will ask the question of whether or not the girls can come together when the world needs them more than ever.

Originally debuting in 1998 and running through 2005, the animated series has become a pop culture fixture and remains a favorite among viewers. In 2016, the show returned and has continued to air new episodes ever since. This new live-action version comes from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden are all attached as executive producers via Berlanti Productions alongside Warner Bros. Television. For those less familiar with the original animated series created by Craig McCracken, the story introduces the elementary aged crime fighting trio who are spawned by Professor Utonium.

While mixing sugar, spice and everything nice, the professor accidentally adds Chemical X which gives Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup their super powers. Whether or not the girls' most famous nemeses including Mojo Jojo would be part of the new show remains to be seen, but the updated version would definitely fit in at the network where superheroes are a hot commodity.

Stay tuned for more details as the title continues to be developed at The CW.