Sunday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Goes Head-to-Head With First Biden-Harris Interview

Politics didn't have a chance to take the top spot in the 18-49 demographic during Sunday, August 23's primetime broadcast schedule as the houseguests of Season 22 of CBS' reality hit Big Brother easily won the night with a 1.0 rating.

The series, which saw contestants Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha put on the block for eviction, left ABC News' first joint interview with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice president nominee Kamala Harris in third place (a rerun of America's Funniest Home Videos came in second in the demo).

In total viewership, it was a different story with CBS' 60 Minutes leading the night with a strong 7.1 million viewers and the Biden/Harris interview with ABC's David Muir and Robin Roberts landing in second place with 5.1 million interview for the night though it did win the 8 o'clock hour in total viewers. Big Brother landed in fourth place after the third-placed AFHV.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, August 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):