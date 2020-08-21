T.J. Ott Takes Over as First Mate in 'Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Captain T.J. Ott is stepping up to the plate in Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks' latest installment, "Hard Times at Sea," airing this Sunday, August 23 on National Geographic.

When Hot Tuna's first mate Jarrett Przybyszewski has to head home unexpectedly, it leaves T.J and his father Tim alone aboard the ship, making them the sole crew members. As you can imagine, this arrangement leaves room for plenty of obstacles.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, T.J. and Tim fight to control the boat and lines as they hook a big fish, but that's easier said than done. In the segment above, Tim is at the helm of the ship, steering which direction it will go next when T.J. calls for assistance.

"After the mishaps we had yesterday, this is our chance to get back in the game," T.J. says of the situation. But can they reel in the big fish?

Currently in its seventh season, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks features an elite group of bluefin tuna fisherman as they take part in an ultimate battle between North and South. Can the Otts get to the lead they're chasing? Check out the clip above and don't miss the latest episode on National Geographic this weekend.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, Sundays, 9/8c, National Geographic