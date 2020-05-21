Skeet Ulrich Gets 'Honest' About 'Riverdale' Exit: 'I Got Bored Creatively'

It doesn't sound like you should expect to see more than just enough for an exit storyline — possibly? — of FP Jones in Riverdale Season 5.

Heading into the end of Season 4, fans knew that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols (Hermione) would be leaving the CW drama. At the time, he said he was moving on "to explore other creative opportunities." But recently in a video on Instagram, Ulrich gave "the most honest answer" about his exit.

"I'm leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively," he revealed.

Ulrich has been part of the series since Season 1. His character went from Serpents gang leader to town sheriff, but it's easy to see how he could be out that job soon. Season 5 is set to pick up where it left off, with the teens in high school, for prom and graduation — production shut down early before those milestones could be filmed — before skipping ahead a few years. When the series picks back up, it's possible someone else will be sheriff (and maybe at least one of the kids will be working for that person?).

But Riverdale does still have to write out both FP and Hermione in those high school-set episodes of Season 5, and when addressing the actors' exits, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said "they're always welcome back." That suggests neither character will be killed off, but it doesn't sound like Ulrich is eager to return that soon.

