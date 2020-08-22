'Summer Under the Stars' Celebrates Olivia de Havilland With 24-Hour Marathon

Turner Classic Movies will celebrate the life and career of iconic actress Olivia de Havilland with a 24-hour programming tribute on Sunday, August 23 as part of its Summer Under The Stars series. De Havilland, who passed away on July 26 at the age of 104, was known for her enduring work in the classic movie era.

Acting in more than 45 feature films, she earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her memorable turn as Melanie Hamilton Wilkes in Gone With the Wind(1940). She earned two Academy Award wins for Best Actress in a Leading Role for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949).

Off screen, her enduring legacy was the establishment of the informally named “De Havilland Law,” one of the most significant and far-reaching legal rulings in Hollywood. In 1943, de Havilland filed a lawsuit against her studio, Warner Bros., after it attempted to extend her seven-year contract.

De Havilland's eventual court victory helped shift the power away from the big studios into the hands of individual stars and talent agencies.

The following is the complete schedule for TCM's on-air tribute to Olivia de Havilland:

TCM Summer Under The Stars (Sunday, August 23)

6:00 AM The Male Animal (1942)

A college professor fights censorship and an amorous football player who's after his wife. Cast: Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland, Joan Leslie.



8:00 AM Princess ORourke (1943)



A flying ace's romance with a princess creates diplomatic problems. Cast: Olivia de Havilland, Robert Cummings, Charles Coburn.



10:00 AM Light in the Piazza (1943)



A woman's efforts to marry off her daughter are hindered by a family secret. Cast: Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi, Yvette Mimieux.



12:00 PM In This Our Life (1962)



A neurotic southerner steals her sister's husband then vies with her for another man. Cast: Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, George Brent.



1:45 PM Captain Blood (1935)



A neurotic southerner steals her sister's husband then vies with her for another man. Cast: Cast: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Lionel Atwill.



4:00 PM Dodge City (1939)



A soldier of fortune takes on the corrupt boss of a Western town. Cast: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Ann Sheridan.



6:00 PM The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)



The bandit king of Sherwood Forest leads his Merry Men in a battle against the corrupt Prince John. Cast: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone.



8:00 PM Gone With the Wind (1939)



Classic tale of Scarlett O'Hara's battle to save her beloved Tara and find love during the Civil War. Cast: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland.



12:00 AM The Heiress (1949)



A plain young woman's money makes her prey to fortune hunters. Cast: Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift, Ralph Richardson.



2:15 AM To Each His Own (1946)



A single mother gives up her son, then fights to remain a part of his life. Cast: Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson, Roland Culver.



4:30 AM Hard to Get (1938)

