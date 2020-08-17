'My Kind of Country': Apple TV+ Orders Music Competition From Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV+ has ordered a new country music competition series from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, as well as executive producers Jason Owen and Izzie Pick Ibarra.

My Kind of Country is a new kind of global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent. Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director of the series which will revolutionize the music competition genre with a documentary sensibility.

Breaking down cultural and musical barriers, this hybrid series set in the country music space is inviting musicians to let their voices ring out center stage. This marks the third collaboration with Hello Sunshine and Apple TV+ as they've teamed up on both The Morning Show and Truth Be Told.

Witherspoon will executive produce with her Hello Sunshine Head of Film & Television Lauren Neustadter and SVP of Unscripted Programming Cynthia Stockhammer. Owen, a manager to country artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Dan + Shay, is executive producing on behalf of Sandbox Entertainment alongside Ibarra, whose past work includes The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars.

Done + Dusted's Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher will also executive produce, while Adam Blackstone — who works with Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, Rihanna and more — will be the show's musical director.

Teasing the news on her social media, Witherspoon posted a fun photo of her wielding a guitar and describing the series in deeper detail. Set to premiere globally on Apple TV+, My Kind of Country has yet to set a debut date.

Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming competition series in the coming months.

