CBS Renews 'Tough as Nails' for Season 2

Tough as Nails is keeping a strong hold on the TV competition — CBS just announced that the unscripted reality program hosted by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan will return for Season 2.

Just weeks after its July 8 debut, the series has been renewed for another round of challenges that will showcase the strength and determination of its competitors. The series, created by and executive produced by Phil and Louise Keoghan, has been a ratings winner in its time slot in key demos, averaging 4.23 million viewers throughout its summer run (according to Nielsen's most recent ratings on August 9).

"Tough as Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women," said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. "Under Phil Keoghan's deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors."

The reality competition celebrates everyday Americans who live in work boots, get their exercise on the job, and sport calluses like badges of honor. Testing for strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness, competitors are put through various challenges pertaining to real-world experiences like building brick walls or dismantling cards.

One by one, they're eliminated until a Tough as Nails winner is named. But no one goes home in this series — even after contestants "punch out" of the individual competition, they still have an opportunity to win prizes through team competitions.

Casting for Season 2 is already underway and those wishing to apply can learn more by visiting toughasnailscbscasting.com. And keep an eye out for the two-hour season finale of Tough as Nails airing Wednesday, September 2.

Tough as Nails, Wednesdays 9/8c, CBS