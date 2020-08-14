Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother's First Eviction Episode Scores Big

The first Season 22 houseguest was evicted from the Big Brother house on August 13, helping the CBS reality hit come out on top for Thursday's primetime broadcast schedule.

Though it dipped slightly from Wednesday's episode (1.1 rating, 4.2 million total viewers), the installment — which also saw the new Head of Household competition — grabbed the top spot in both the 18-49 demo (1.0 rating) and total viewers (4.1 million).

ABC's game show trifecta — Holey Moley, Don't, and To Tell the Truth — still performed well with Don't and To Tell the Truth winning their time slots and Holey Moley came in second to Big Brother. And the NBC News special on Coronavirus and the Classroom pulled in 2.6 million viewers to place third in the 8 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, August 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):