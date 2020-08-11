Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Finale Flexes Another Win for NBC

The Titan Games finale
NBC

The dog days of summer are still upon us but there's still some original programming grabbing viewers' attention. On the Monday, August 10 primetime broadcast schedule, the season finale of Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games was steady with last week's performance and once again gave NBC a first-place finish for the night in the 18-49 demo.

In second place, at a 0.5 rating, was a tie between reruns of NBC's American Ninja Warrior and CBS' The Neighborhoodwhich came in first in total viewers with 3.7 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Titan Games  - F (NBC) 0.7 3.5
The Neighborhood – R (CBS) 0.5 3.8
9-1-1 - R  (Fox) 0.3 2.0
The Bachelor Present: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!  (ABC) 0.3 1.9
Whose Line Is It Anyway -  R (CW) 0.2 1.0
8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS) 0.4 3.4
Whose Line Is It Anyway  - R CW) 0.2 1.1
9 p.m. American Ninja Warrior – R (NBC) 0.5 2.3
All Rise - R  (CBS) 0.3 2.5
9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox) 0.3 1.8
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW) 0.1 787,000
10 p.m. Bull – R  (CBS) 0.4 2.9