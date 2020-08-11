Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Finale Flexes Another Win for NBC

The dog days of summer are still upon us but there's still some original programming grabbing viewers' attention. On the Monday, August 10 primetime broadcast schedule, the season finale of Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games was steady with last week's performance and once again gave NBC a first-place finish for the night in the 18-49 demo.

In second place, at a 0.5 rating, was a tie between reruns of NBC's American Ninja Warrior and CBS' The Neighborhood, which came in first in total viewers with 3.7 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):