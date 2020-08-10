Will Simon Cowell Attend 'America's Got Talent's Live Shows?

The live shows will go on without one of America's Got Talent's judges.

The next round of Season 15 begins Tuesday, but Simon Cowell, who is also an executive producer, will not be attending the August 11 and 12 shows, Deadline reports. The judge broke his back on August 8 while testing a new electric bike at home and had surgery that evening.

On Sunday, Cowell thanked his nurses and doctors on Twitter. He also shared "some good advice" with his fans, writing, "If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time."

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

AGT's live shows will take place over four weeks, with 11 acts performing each Tuesday and the results revealed the following day. Cowell's fellow judges, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, both shared a photo from rehearsal (with Howie Mandel) on Instagram Sunday, with Cowell's chair empty. "Wishing you a speedy recovery," Klum wrote, and Vergara echoed the sentiment with "come back fast."

This season of America's Got Talent was still in the first round when changes were made to production. Some acts performed in front of the judges without an audience, while others submitted their auditions online. Then, Judge Cuts were done in one episode, with Cowell, Mandel, Klum, Sofia, and host Terry Crews at a social distance from one another in a drive-in movie theater setup. They informed the acts that had advanced of their fates virtually, with the 10 on the bubble performing remotely for the last five spots.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC