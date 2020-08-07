National Geographic Sets 'Life Below Zero' & Spinoff 'Next Generation' Premieres (VIDEO)

Fan-favorite Life Below Zero is returning to National Geographic next month, and with it comes a new group of people enduring life in the Alaskan wilderness.

The new season of the original series and the debut of the spinoff, Life Below Zero: Next Generation, premiere Monday, September 7 (at 8/7c), as revealed in TV Insider's exclusive trailer above. Airing back-to-back weekly, the two shows will move to their regular time slots (Tuesdays, starting at 8/7c) the following day.

"Up here, there's only two kinds of people: those who are still standing and those fighting to survive," the promo teases of the upcoming episodes, which see "the old guard meet the young guns."

Life Below Zero offers an inside look at just how tough it is to live off the grid in Alaska. The cast includes Sue Aikens (the only one to live for nine months at the Kavik River Camp, 197 miles north of the Arctic Circle); hunter and trapper Ricko DeWilde; Chip and Agnes Hailstone (they live with their kids and use what they catch fishing and hunting for food and trading); Andy Bassich (a long-time resident of the Yukon Territory, 122 miles south of the Arctic Circle, who's isolated as the Yukon River freezes until he's able to cross the ice); and Jessie Holmes (who lives without electricity and running water). They have endured whiteout snowstorms, frozen terrain, and man-eating carnivores, with the crew capturing it all in temperatures as low as 50 below.

The series has won four Primetime Emmys (Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program in 2016, 2018, and 2019 and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program in 2017). It was nominated in the same categories for 2020.

Next Generation follows a new group of "less experienced" residents who "speak to the growing dissatisfaction the current generation has with technologies," after choosing the Alaskan wilderness over modern-day society, according to the trailer.

Life Below Zero and Life Below Zero: Next Generation are produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles for National Geographic.

Life Below Zero, Season Premiere, Monday, September 7, 8/7c, National Geographic

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Series Premiere, Monday, September 7, 9/8c, National Geographic