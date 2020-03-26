HBO Moves Nicole Kidman's 'The Undoing' Premiere to Fall, Debuts 2 Trailers (VIDEO)

HBO's Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant-starring limited series The Undoing has pushed back its May 10 premiere date to fall.

Today, two new teaser trailers were released, signaling the show's new premiere date which has yet to be specified with a month. The Undoing is one of many shows that are changing schedules in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Created by and written for television by Kidman's Big Little Lies collaborator David E. Kelley, The Undoing is a six-part drama based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known. Following the story of Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), this drama sees the unraveling of a family with a seemingly perfect life when a violent death and chain of revelations upends their day-to-day world.

Teased in both trailers, Grace's psychological state will be tested in the wake of a spreading and "very public disaster." Failing to take her own advice, Grace will have to uproot the life she's made and recreate a new one for her and her family which includes her young son Henry (Noah Jupe).

Directed by Sussanne Bier, The Undoing costars Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendozaw, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Fernando Alves, Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald, Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father who is a retired financier and loving grandfather tasked with protecting his family.

The show is executive produced by Bier, Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas. Check the two trailers out below and don't miss The Undoing this fall on HBO.

The Undoing, Fall 2020, HBO