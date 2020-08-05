'Being Reuben' Follows the Aspiring 14-Year-Old Makeup Superstar (VIDEO)

Reuben de Maid is an extraordinary 14-year-old boy who loves makeup, has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is chasing his dream of becoming a makeup superstar.

This vlogging celebrity's new series, Being Reuben, premieres Friday, August 7 on The CW.

A talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, 14-year-old Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots.

The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career.

In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.

On the series premiere, with his mom, sister, brother and grandad Bampa to keep him grounded, Reuben chases his dreams and reflects on being bullied in school and online for being different. Refusing to let the bullies win, Reuben secures a spot on an all-male advertising campaign with a major beauty bran.

Being Reuben, Premiere, Friday, August 7, 9/8c, The CW