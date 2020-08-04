Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Leads, 'Bachelor: GOAT' Returns Low

Staying on par with last week's performance, NBC's The Titan Games, one of the few programs with original programs airing on Tuesday, August 3 primetime broadcast television, took the night again in the 18-49 demo and tied with a repeat of CBS' The Neighborhood in total viewers.

A rerun of NBC's American Ninja Warrior, normally a strong performer when airing originals in the summer, still managed to draw in viewers and won the 9 and 10 o'clock hours in the 18-49 demo. And returning from hiatus, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! had its smallest numbers to date, delivering a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 (tied with the last episode) and 1.7 million viewers (still only a slight drop-off from the previous installment).

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):