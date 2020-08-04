Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Leads, 'Bachelor: GOAT' Returns Low
Staying on par with last week's performance, NBC's The Titan Games, one of the few programs with original programs airing on Tuesday, August 3 primetime broadcast television, took the night again in the 18-49 demo and tied with a repeat of CBS' The Neighborhood in total viewers.
A rerun of NBC's American Ninja Warrior, normally a strong performer when airing originals in the summer, still managed to draw in viewers and won the 9 and 10 o'clock hours in the 18-49 demo. And returning from hiatus, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! had its smallest numbers to date, delivering a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 (tied with the last episode) and 1.7 million viewers (still only a slight drop-off from the previous installment).
Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Titan Games (NBC)
|0.7
|3.7
|The Neighborhood – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.7
|9-1-1 - R (Fox)
|0.4
|2.2
|The Bachelor Present: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (ABC)
|0.3
|1.7
|Whose Line Is It Anyway CW)
|0.2
|941,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS)
|0.3
|3.3
|Whose Line Is It Anyway - R CW)
|0.2
|926,000
|9 p.m.
|American Ninja Warrior – R (NBC)
|0.5
|2.6
|All Rise - R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.7
|9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.9
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.2
|900,000
|10 p.m.
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.2