Monday TV Ratings: 'The Titan Games' Leads, 'Bachelor: GOAT' Returns Low

Staying on par with last week's performance, NBC's The Titan Games, one of the few programs with original programs airing on Tuesday, August 3 primetime broadcast television, took the night again in the 18-49 demo and tied with a repeat of CBS' The Neighborhood in total viewers.

A rerun of NBC's American Ninja Warriornormally a strong performer when airing originals in the summer, still managed to draw in viewers and won the 9 and 10 o'clock hours in the 18-49 demo. And returning from hiatus, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! had its smallest numbers to date, delivering a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 (tied with the last episode) and 1.7 million viewers (still only a slight drop-off from the previous installment).

Here's the breakdown for Monday, August 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Titan Games  (NBC) 0.7 3.7
The Neighborhood – R (CBS) 0.4 3.7
9-1-1 - R  (Fox) 0.4 2.2
The Bachelor Present: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!  (ABC) 0.3 1.7
Whose Line Is It Anyway  CW) 0.2 941,000
8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola – R (CBS) 0.3 3.3
Whose Line Is It Anyway  - R CW) 0.2 926,000
9 p.m. American Ninja Warrior – R (NBC) 0.5 2.6
All Rise - R  (CBS) 0.3 2.7
9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox) 0.3 1.9
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW) 0.2 900,000
10 p.m. Bull – R  (CBS) 0.4 3.2