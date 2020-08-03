Where Are Roberto, Frank & More of Ali Fedotowsky’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Now?

ROBERTO MARTINEZ, ALI FEDOTOWSKY
It’s been over 10 years since Ali Fedotowsky appeared as the lead of Season 6 of The Bachelorette, so it’s safe to say her life and the lives of her contestants have drastically changed since being on TV.

The Monday, August 3 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! takes viewers down memory lane and reminds us of all the craziness we’d forgotten about Ali’s season. From Frank Neuschaefer leaving the heartbroken Bachelorette to return home to his girlfriend to Ali choosing the hunky Roberto Martinez in the finale, we get to relive all the drama.

But where are her guys now? Scroll down below to get an update on what some of the Season 6 standouts are up to now.

Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez

Roberto and Ali tried to make their relationship work after falling in love on TV, but they eventually called off their engagement after more than a year together. Roberto went back to his life in Colorado as an insurance agent for State Farm and recently got engaged to girlfriend Kristiana Elliot!

Frank Neuschaefer Bachelorette
Frank Neuschaefer

Though Frank and Ali seemingly ended their romantic relationship when he dramatically left The Bachelorette, the pair did try to give their romance another shot a few years later. In fact, Ali admitted recently that she went on one date with Frank following her split from Roberto, but that’s where it ended. Frank is currently a finance director at TraceyLocke in Chicago and it looks like he’s married to a woman named Jennifer Carr.

Chris Lambton Bachelorette
Chris Lambton

While some Bachelorette contestants never appear on TV again after the one stint, that’s not the case for Chris. Chris, a landscaper, and his wife, Peyton (a fellow Bachelor franchise alum), have continued their reality careers on series like DIY Network’s Lawn and Order and Yard Crashers, as well as HGTV’s Going Yard. The couple lives in Cape Cod, Massachusetts with their daughter, Lyla James, and their son, Hayes Jennings.

Kasey Kahl Instagram

Kasey Kahl

After his memorable appearance on The Bachelorette (who could forget that Guard and Protect Your Heart tattoo or the song?!), Kasey competed on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad where he met Jake Pavelka’s Bachelor winner Vienna Girardi and the two dated briefly. Following his time on TV, Kasey had some trouble with the law and was arrested in 2012 in a bar brawl. However, it now looks like he’s settled down — he’s married to his wife, Ashley Kahl, and they just welcomed their son Kiptyn in March. Kasey also owns a cryotherapy business called The Body Building.

ALI FEDOTOWSKY, JUSTIN REGO
Justin Rego

Not much is known about Justin “Rated-R” Rego following his very dramatic exit from The Bachelorette a decade ago, but he did briefly appear on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad. It’s unclear if the former wrestler is currently in a relationship or is single.

Ali Fedotowsky