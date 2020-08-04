Chip & Joanna Gaines Reviving 'Fixer Upper' for Magnolia Network

The Gaines family is back to their Fixer Upper ways as Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network makes room for a revival of their fan favorite HGTV series.

Ending in April 2018, Fixer Upper ran for five seasons on HGTV and Magnolia's reboot will launch exclusively on Magnolia Network when it launches in 2021. Joining Fixer Upper in the original lineup are two additional series including an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed (a working title) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," said Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts," they continued. "We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

As the former number one scripted series on all of cable television, with 75 million viewers tuning in for the final season, Fixer Upper is poised for a triumphant return. The revival will be produced by the Gaines' production company Blind Nil.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the very show that introduced us all to Chip and Jo in the first place. Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this Network," said Magnolia Network President Allison Page.

"And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we're excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories. There's a lot to look forward to, and we're just getting started!"

Fixer Upper, Self Employed and Brian Patrick Flynn's untitled project join previously announced series Growing Floret, Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM, deVOL Kitchens, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen and Inn the Works. At the moment 14 original programs are in production with 22 additional titles in development.

Don't miss the fun when Magnolia Network launches next year.