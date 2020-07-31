'Teen Titans Go!' Hits Shelves With a Camp-y Adventure

Their sixth season of animated antics may have wrapped up on the Cartoon Network back in July, but the smart-aleck superheroes of Teen Titans GO! are far from done keeping fans young and young-at-heart entertained this summer.

On Monday, August 3, DC Comics will release Teen Titans GO! to Camp, a middle-grade graphic novel that sends Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg off to a summer camp of iconically evil repute...Camp Apokolips. And we have an exclusive first look at their arrival!

Filled with a fiery swimming pool, parademons, a very literal recipe for "Big Juice" and the scariest lunch lady alive, this joint is far from a great escape. And it only gets worse once our diminutive do-gooders discover that their rivals in the camp's summer games includes the juvie villains of the H.I.V.E. Five. Which, as anyone who knows this show, ruffles Robin's competitive feathers.

It's a hoot of a read that retains the rapid-fire wit of the series (and the hilarious Teen Titans GO! movies) written by Scholly Fisch, who's penned comic books for Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, The Powerpuff Girls and Super Friends. A collection of previously released digital comics from earlier this year, it is the first time the entire tale has appeared in print.

So get ready to GO! to your favorite comics retailer on August 3rd, or hit up dccomics.com to pre-order it today.