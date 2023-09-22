There may not be any more Arrowverse crossovers to look forward to, but that is not stopping Warner Bros.’s other superhero all-stars from having some mash-up fun!

In honor of the studio’s ongoing 100th anniversary celebration, Beast Boy, Raven, and the rest of their Teen Titans Go! posse is getting in on the action with a special episode airing this Saturday at 9:30am on Cartoon Network. And they’re not the only ones making like Yakko, Wakko, and Dot (if ya know, you know).

In the colorful (and let’s be honest, epic) outing, the Titans trade saving the day for spending the day touring the legendary soundstages on the Warner Bros. lot with some of their fellow Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network friends. As you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, the Justice League’s rambunctious junior division is rubbing elbows with a whole slew of Saturday-morning faves and Looney Tunes staples during a stop at the Friends set, where Cyborg, Yosemite Sam, the Tasmanian Devil, Foghorn Leghorn, and Wile. E. Coyote tear it up. Literally.

Because everyone wants to be a Rachel. We get it.

Other icons and newer members of the WB animation canon are also featured in the crossover event, including Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Yogi Bear, Gizmo from Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Jabberjaw, the Scooby-Doo crew, the Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Augie Doggie, Adventure Time‘s Jake the Dog and the Ice King, Magilla Gorilla, and a bunch of others. Unfortunately, as of press time, there was no word on which of them will help clean up the Central Perk set, though.

Teen Titans Go!, Saturday, September 23, 9:30a/8:30c, Cartoon Network