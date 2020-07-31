Cindy Busby & Torrance Coombs Take Off in Hallmark's 'Romance in the Air' (VIDEO)

Cindy Busby and Torrance Coombs star in Romance in the Air, premiering Saturday, August 1 on Hallmark Channel, as a part of the networks annual Summer Nights movie programming event.

After learning her marketing job is on the line, Eden (Busby) returns to Lake Tahoe where she used to spend her summers growing up.

Intending to relax and recharge so she can tackle her job again, she is surprised to find her childhood friend and sweetheart Riley (Coombs) is still living next door.

Eden finds purpose in helping Riley propel his struggling hot air balloon tour company and finds herself drawn to him and their dear past.

However, she sees Riley and Tahoe as temporary, while her life – and boyfriend – back home await her. Eden can’t admit that she and Riley could have a future, even if that’s exactly what she wants.

When she’s willing to take a risk for what her heart wants, her life will take off with her true love.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Romance In the Air, Premiere, Saturday, August 1, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel